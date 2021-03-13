'Invisible Treat': Golden Retriever Cheated by His Owner

A video recently shared on Instagram shows Tucker the golden retriever taking part in the #invisibletreatchallenge (though it's unlikely that he was warned about it in advance, as you might suggest).
The dog is sitting in front of a bowl with the word 'treats' written on it and prepares to enjoy something tasty each time his owner lowers her hand into the bowl, raises it and touches Tucker's mouth, as if willing to give him a treat. It is not made clear in the post whether Tucker is conversant with the written word.
After receiving nothing tasty, Tucker of course becomes annoyed and barks a bit. Quite a moderate reaction to this level of 'cheating your pet for internet likes', what do you think?
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)