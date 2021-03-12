Hello, Waiting for You: Golden Retriever Greets Owner After Messing the Room

This video shows a golden retriever and a husky waiting for their owner indoors.
While the husky is lying quietly on the sofa, the golden retriever sits on the armchair right at the entrance, keeping its head up and its eyes slightly closed.
"...I was happy to see Jaycee sitting on the edge of the chair with her cheech and chong smile. I was thinking 'what, lol' and then I realized as I looked down to take my boots off, that someone had neglected to take out the garbage left at the front door. It was my wife. I looked back up and just smiled, took my phone out and had to record Jaycees guilty smile. It was a smile of, 'please forgive me.' No problem," the author of the video wrote.
All comments
Show new comments (0)