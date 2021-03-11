What Kind of Magic Is That? Golden Retriever Perplexed by Owner's Miraculous Disappearance

An amusing golden retriever has been caught on camera apathetically lying on the floor while his owner tries to cheer it up with "magic tricks".
The owner hid himself behind a blanket in the doorway and tried to attract the pooch's attention, but to no avail - it was not interested in his cheap stunts.
He then threw the blanket up in the air, distracting the doggo, but when it fell on the ground, the owner was nowhere to be found.
Now this trick did impress the retriever, making it stand up on its paws in bewilderment.
"How did he do that?", the doggo seemed to wonder.
