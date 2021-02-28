Register
    Dogs

    Partners in Crime: Naughty Dogs Cooperate to Eat Cake

    Videoclub
    Dogs are pack animals, so they are always ready to act together - even when they are planning shenanigans and trying to eat food that is not meant for them.

    These two doggos know how to work together - just look at the Weimaraner standing still so the pug can reach the cake and eat some of it. That's the true spirit of sharing! Unfortunately, their owner is not very happy with puppers eating cake - but can't stop laughing, because it looks really funny.

