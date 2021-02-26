'Give Me My Food!' Hungry Cat Can't Get Enough of Tasty Treat

A video recently reposted on Instagram from the TikTok video-sharing service shows a grey-and-white cat miaowing for food while being held in somebody's arms.
Every time another person takes a pouch away, the cat miaows so angrily it quickly gets some more of its favourite treat.
Some viewers have suggested that the cat was making so much noise because whoever was holding it hurt its tail. But others have written in to say that they did not see any cruelty going on, adding that the video is simply really funny.
Have a look to come to your own conclusion.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)