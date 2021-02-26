Heart-Broken: Golden Retriever Does Not Like Being Cheated On

A video recently shared on Instagram shows a golden retriever sitting on the sofa, looking very upset while its owner sits nearby petting another golden retriever, a puppy.
The older dog's eyes are full of sadness as if she is wondering: "How this could ever happen to me? Did he forget about me?!"
Many viewers wrote words of support to the heart-broken doggo: "This is actually devastating", "Awwww come and live here!! Mom just bought SIX jars of peanut butter and I know how to open the sock drawer so you’d have endless socks!"
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)