16:20 GMT19 February 2021
    Dog

    I Don't Want Your Salad! Little Maltese Dog Rejects Vegetarian Diet

    © Photo : kiyomi_bori/instagram
    Our canine friends are often ready to do anything we ask - but only if we don't touch their food. If a person tries to make a doggo eat some fresh veggies, most pooches will definitely show you that, being proud descendants of wolves, they scorn to eat anything but meat - and meat only. And a belly rub for afters, of course.

    This cute Maltese doggy is surely a little princess, and wants only to eat the best meals - but it seems that the owner has a strange idea of "healthy food" or something like that.

    No, this will not do! The dog might be tiny, but it is definitely a fierce carnivore, so it wants the tasty meat - not the green salad!

    More videos

    • Angry groundhog
      Last update: 12:00 GMT 19.02.2021
      12:00 GMT 19.02.2021

      You Shall Not Pass: Sweet But Angry Groundhog Tries to Scare People Off With Evil Laughter

      Little wild animals might seem cute, but they can also be very dangerous. So, if you don't happen to be a fairytale princess with a bunch of animal pals, be careful because the wildlife in question might not be so friendly towards you.

    • golden retriever
      Last update: 04:30 GMT 19.02.2021
      04:30 GMT 19.02.2021

      Bravissimo! Golden Retriever Howls to Classical Music Played on Piano

      Why can some dogs be heard howling along to music when somebody is singing or playing a musical instrument? Zoologists believe one reason for that is the modern dog’s connection to its ancestor, the wolf. Wolves howl to communicate with one another.

    • Love & water...
      Last update: 18:00 GMT 18.02.2021
      18:00 GMT 18.02.2021

      Love and Water – Ingredients of Life: Man Helps Out Thirsty Snake

      by

      Snakes might be poisonous, they might be creepy, and they might slither around the place menacingly, but an animal in need is a friend indeed, and this snake was lucky enough to slide into a kind-hearted man.

    • A raccoon at bath time
      Last update: 12:00 GMT 18.02.2021
      12:00 GMT 18.02.2021

      It's Bath Time: Raccoon Enjoys a Shower

      Raccoons are medium-sized omnivorous mammals - with a particular penchant for whatever you put out in the rubbish - which are native to North America. Zoologists say raccoons are quite intelligent animals as they are able to remember the solution to tasks for at least three years.

