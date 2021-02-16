Golden Retriever In Transports of Delight Watching Another Doggo on TV

The video of this Golden Retriever seeing another doggo on television and getting excited is perfectly adorable.
He jumps on to the wooden cabinet, wags his tail as he is thrilled to see another dog on screen.
The song "Take My Breath Away" from the film Top Gun is an apt accompaniment to this clip as it seems the dog in the room is enamoured by the dog on the screen.
This video on the Golden Retriever Channel, on micro-blogging site Twitter, went viral as netizens viewed it loads of times and the footage has attracted several thousand views.
— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) February 9, 2021
