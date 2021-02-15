Tiger Disguises Itself as Curled Up Motionless 'Rock' to Catch a Deer

Although tigers are known for their agility, sometimes they can be outrun by light-footed deer. A video posted on Twitter is evoking immense curiosity as it shows how a tiger curls up its body while patiently waiting to catch a deer.
It shows how the tiger tries to trick the deer by lying motionless on the road, thinking the mammal would come closer and then the predator would make its move by pouncing on the brown beauty.
But at the slightest movement, the deer realises the danger and runs out of sight.
Hint: Even a rock can move in jungle.🙂#Forward pic.twitter.com/y7PU0Lqzkf— SAKET (@Saket_Badola) February 14, 2021
