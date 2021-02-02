When A Loving Gesture Needs No Words: Stray Dog Finds a Friend

In a heart-melting video posted on Instagram, a stray female dog is seen cowering from a storm, trying to take shelter in front of a shop. The kind shopkeeper opens the door to find rain pelting outside and she is sitting drenched with rain on the mat.
In an act of pure kindness, the shopkeeper urges the stray animal to come inside the shop to avoid the rain.
The dog, clearly unsure at first whether the shopkeeper is shooing it away, senses that the man is welcoming her inside. Her ears drop as she takes her time to decide and it is a with grateful wag of her tail that she steps over the threshold out of the rain and into the warm.
