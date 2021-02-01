Watch Giant Pandas Joyfully Slide and Roll at US National Zoo

The US Smithsonian’s National Zoo has shared an adorable video of two of its giant pandas, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, enjoying the sudden snowy day.
The video shows one panda sliding downhill, head first, with its arms and legs spread out wide, ready to go for the second round. In another clip, just as amusing, the panda is doing somersaults and, let’s face it, just having the time of its life.
❄️🐼 Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian! 🌨🐾— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 31, 2021
. . . #SnowDay #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/my02GwnPFL
