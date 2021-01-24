Corgi Slides Into View...Cat Can't Believe Its Eyes

Sometimes you get an itch you just have to scratch, and dogs are no different it seems – although this cat can't quite work out what's going on.

Try and watch this video without laughing – it was shared on Instagram earlier this month and shows a cat minding its own business playing with a toy mouse, when a corgi slides by...on its backside.

The cat can't hide its shock as it drops the mouse and stares, wide-eyed and totally perplexed.

One viewer commented that the dog should be examined by a vet: "I've read that when they do this, it means they have parasites and need to be taken to the vet."

However, not all of the viewers tried to determine the root of the dog's behaviour – one person wrote:

"I love the carpet!! May I ask where you got it?"

It's hard to believe anyone wants that carpet after what the dog did to it...