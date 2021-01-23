Time for Lullaby: Little Puppy Enjoys a Pre-Sleep Ritual

A video recently shared online shows an adorable golden retriever puppy snuggling before sleep.
The little doggo also is having his belly rubbed and quickly falls asleep after somebody covers him with a soft blanket.
A funny song performed by a child can be heard in the background and this only adds more tenderness to the moment.
Ruff a good tummy rub ♥️— My Dog Is Cutest (@mydogiscutest) January 22, 2021
🎥: wilbur_minidox (IG)#mydogiscutest pic.twitter.com/lzExpHSlq2
