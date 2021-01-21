Heartbreaking Moment: Emotional Forest Warden Grieves Elephant's Death

Footage tweeted by the Indian Forest Service's Association shows a heartbreaking scene of a ranger crying bitterly at the death of an elephant.
The tweet read that some emotions are difficult to be expressed in words, and can only be felt.
This forest officer was the elephant's caretaker, known as its mahout, and was greatly attached to it. He is seen bidding farewell to the magnificent creature one last time before it is taken away by other forest rangers to be cremated.
Some emotions cannot be expressed into words. Gone from his sight, but not from his heart.— IFS Association (@CentralIfs) January 20, 2021
A #Forestor who was taking care of an injured elephant in masinagudi, @MudumalaiTR, #Tamilnadu, crying after its death.#GreenWarriors@narendramodi @PrakashJavdekar @vijayanpinarayi https://t.co/p9DPC1Yvp8
