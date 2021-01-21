I Would Eat Me: Cute Golden Retriever Pup Tries to Bite Its Own Reflection

This little golden retriever pup is totally dedicated to doing whatever it is doing. Is it trying to eat the door? Or maybe the pooch sees its own reflection there and wants to play? Or is it trying to eat some salt on the wall? Well, one thing the doggo actually has achieved is to have become an internet star.
This is what happens pupper after you go on a weekend drinking binge.. milk drinking🥛.— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) January 19, 2021
well, cookies too. 🍪
M said "enough!"
(max.and.finn IG)#cutenessoverload pic.twitter.com/ebUDOF3fgc
