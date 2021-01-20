Register
20 January 2021
    Stray Dog Sitting Outside Temple in India Blesses People With Its Paw

    Dogs are man’s best friend, and the sweet and loving canine species never misses an opportunity to prove that saying. In India, a video has gone viral on social media, testifying to the friendship and engagement that dogs graciously shower on humans in their everyday lives.

    A video recorded at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Siddhatek region shows a cream-coloured indie dog sitting outside the temple, shaking hands and “blessing” devotees exiting after offering their prayers with its paw.

    The clip was first recorded and shared on Facebook by a local resident of the area named Arun Limadia, after which it went viral on other networking apps like Twitter and Instagram.

    The sweet gesture by the stray dog will surely melt your heart. Take a look:

     

