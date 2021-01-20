Stray Dog Sitting Outside Temple in India Blesses People With Its Paw

A video recorded at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Siddhatek region shows a cream-coloured indie dog sitting outside the temple, shaking hands and “blessing” devotees exiting after offering their prayers with its paw.
The clip was first recorded and shared on Facebook by a local resident of the area named Arun Limadia, after which it went viral on other networking apps like Twitter and Instagram.
The sweet gesture by the stray dog will surely melt your heart. Take a look:
this stray dog gives 'blessings' to the devotees at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Siddhatek, India— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) January 15, 2021
(jukin copyright management) pic.twitter.com/UVOrgYdi1K
