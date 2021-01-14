Toy Joy Turns Into a Surprise for Golden Retriever Fur Balls

This adorable video of a group of golden retriever puppies playing with a toy will leave you smiling because of the way they celebrate their childhood.
The person filming the video throws a moving toy for the fur balls to play with. In sheer joy, all the pups go closer, jump, and bark to catch hold of the plaything. One of them quickly picks it up with its mouth and drops it swiftly on the floor.
As the toy is in motion, the little fluff balls seem to be trying to figure out why it’s moving.
