It's Mine: Cat Unfazed by Golden Retriever Trying to Steal Its Bed

In a funny video, a hairy cat is seen adamantly refusing to surrender a bed despite a golden retriever's attempts to steal it. As the dog moves the couch around the room, the cat with a lofty lack of concern just pretends nothing is going on.
Posted on Instagram, the video shows the young dog pulling the bed across the room as if to remind the furball who it belongs to and to try to shake the cat off. The dog's message is plain: the warmest and softest place is for him alone and the cat had better find somewhere else to lie down. The cat's message is equally clear: "Whatever".
View this post on Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)