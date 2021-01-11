What Are You Looking At? Check Out This Seal Striking the Best Poses Ever

There is something very enjoyable about watching this video which shows the antics of a beautiful and agile seal. This clip will leave people with a happy feeling in their heart.
The video shows the animal, sliding with all its enthusiasm towards the camera and then shying away in what appears to be an attempt to woo audiences.
This clip, posted on the Instagram account Seal Day has garnered over 53,000 views and is proof enough that netizens are watching this video again and again.
The beautiful song "I know you are obsessed with me" in the background is apt and gels well with the seal's cute tricks.
View this post on Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)