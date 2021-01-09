Don't You Dare to Disturb Me: Prairie Dog Watches Out For Cat While Enjoying a Treat

A video recently shared on Instagram shows a prairie dog named Chuck busy eating something tasty while a cat can be seen walking behind, looking curiously at Chuck.
The next moment, the prairie dog (by the way, they are herbivorous burrowing rodents inhabiting the grasslands of North America) notices the feline and makes a sharp movement towards the intruder as if sending a signal: "stop there, don't approach me while I am enjoying my breakfast."
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)