Grandma and Golden Retriever Share Pure Love

When it comes to showing care and protection, dogs often reveal themselves to be the best friends. Evidence of this special canine talent for loving can be seen in this video of a 101-year-old grandma who is being made to feel very special by her adorable one-year-old golden retriever.
In the film which has been shared on Instagram, the centenarian is beaming with the happiness of a young girl as she receives unqualified affection from her furry companion. The two are seen enjoying each other's company so much it is as though they were inseparable.
View this post on Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)