I’m Gonna Getcha: Adorable Baby Elephant Chases Little Turkeys

A heart-warming video of an adorable baby elephant chasing little turkeys in a field has been winning lots of fans.
Refusing to give up, the baby elephant looks all set to catch them when it suddenly slips and falls down. It immediately gets up and goes straight to its mummy for some well-needed reassurance.
Posted under the Twitter handle of Nature And Animals, the video has gone viral.
One netizen has pinpointed his favourite part of the video and has gushed, “The way he runs to his mum for a cuddle after falling over!”
— Nature And Animals 🌿 (@animal0lovers) January 7, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)