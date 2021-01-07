Let's Try This Handy Trick: Gorilla Copies a Zoo Keeper

A video of a gorilla imitating staff at the zoo has brought a well-needed smile to those who've viewed it.
The, ahem, footage shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, shows the gorilla mimicking a zoo instructor doing a handstand on the other side of the glass barrier. Later, she rewards it with its favourite treat.
Amazing...— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 6, 2021
But do they need to be in cages for our entertainment?
Wild is where they belong pic.twitter.com/rCeGuKJEBU
