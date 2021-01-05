A Cow's Best Friend! Golden Retriever Exchanges Love and Kisses When Meeting Adorable Buddy

A TikTok video on Twitter shows the cute bond between a golden retriever and its buddy, a black and white cow. The pup is excited, sitting on a wall and kissing and nuzzling the cow.
The video tells the tale of when the friends met, were separated, and then met again. The two met about six months ago and were separated for three months. When they met again, they were inseparable and bonded beautifully.
They express their fondness by repeatedly kissing each other.
The beautiful song "love is passion, obsession" in the background makes the video even more captivating.
There are frens. Then, there are very special frens💞— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) January 3, 2021
(blanaidmay TT)#cutenessoverload #truelove pic.twitter.com/29YScIi1Ns
