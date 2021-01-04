What Could be Cosier? Dog Finds Quantum of Solace in Clothes Dryer

In a recent trending video from Oklahoma City, USA, a dog named Ross has grabbed a lot of attention for his unusual choice of where to curl up for a spot of 40 winks.
Posted on Viral Hog YouTube account, Ross can be seen getting inside the clothes dryer, lying down comfortably and cutely posing for the camera, looking for all the world as though he's just been for a spin, like some of the items that are meant to go in the machine.
“Ross is always trying to get into the dryer. It doesn't matter if it's cold, warm, full of clothes, or dead empty. He will take his toys in there and lie down with them. If we don’t leave it open, he will bark at it when he wants to climb inside," captioned the video.
