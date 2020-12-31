Register
31 December 2020
    Is it one of us?

    Cute Alpaca Showering Love on New One, Netizens Adore the Sweet Gesture

    Alpacas are long-haired domesticated South American mammals which are similar to llamas; they're undoubtedly one of cutest members of the Camelidae family and have won new fans on Instagram.

    A video posted by Alpaca_instapage, showing how a curious and surprised elderly Alpaca reacts to a baby toy, is winning hearts on social media.

    The video clip shows how an elderly Alpaca comes closer to the ‘baby’ and begins caressing it as if it belonged to their own family.  It rubs the younger one many times while others keep looking at both from a distance.

    "I love how they send the bravest one and watch what they do," one Instagram user, Joannasbusyonlife, wrote.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Alpaca Instapage (@alpaca_instapage)

    love, animals, Viral Video, viral, alpaca
    • Cat
      Last update: 11:30 GMT 31.12.2020
      11:30 GMT 31.12.2020

      This Cat is a Baby Whale-Sitter, Purrrrfectly Responsible in Duty

      Every once in a while, our furry friends do adorable things that, when caught on camera, make for the best kind of videos. Thanks to social networking platforms, pet-owners from around the world keep sharing these charming moments of their pets for others to watch and feel good.

    • This is one hilarious video just received from my sister. Someone nearby her home had good fun dancing with a buffalo
      Last update: 11:20 GMT 31.12.2020
      11:20 GMT 31.12.2020

      Video of Dancing Buffalo in Indian Village Winning Hearts on Social Media

      The 45-second video clip is spreading good vibes across the internet.

    • Training the Christmas Food away
      Last update: 04:30 GMT 31.12.2020
      04:30 GMT 31.12.2020

      Training Christmas Food Away: Golden Retriever Pup Working Out With Human

      With over 108,209 views, a video of a golden retriever pup working out with a woman is winning people's hearts and motivating netizens to hit the gym to burn those extra calories gained during Christmas.

    • Bears
      Last update: 11:00 GMT 30.12.2020
      11:00 GMT 30.12.2020

      'Surprise Inspection': Bear Cubs Pay Police Station a Visit

      There are four species of bear found in India - Sloth Bear, Moon Bear, Brown Bear, and Sun Bear. Sloth Bears, contrary to what their name would suggest, are highly aggressive, having been listed as one of the most dangerous wild animals in the country. They have been known to attack and kill people in the wild areas of Chhattisgarh state.

