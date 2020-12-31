Video of Dancing Buffalo in Indian Village Winning Hearts on Social Media

A buffalo dancing with its owner in an Indian village is melting hearts online. Not much is known about the stars or where the video was filmed, but this hasn't stopped it from going viral.
The clip shows a woman dancing and singing before she encourages her buffalo to make some moves as well. As soon as it starts dancing, its blanket falls off its back.
A couple of kids standing nearby laugh out loud while watching the incredible scene.
This is one hilarious video just received from my sister. Someone nearby her home had good fun dancing with a buffalo. Good part is buffalo either is dancing or irritated with lady’s dance 😂 watch for urself. pic.twitter.com/m72kos53G3— FreeSoulSimi (@soul_simi) December 29, 2020
