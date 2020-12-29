Dewey-Eyed Retriever Nugget is Fascinated by Christmas Decorations

Dogs are one of the sweetest and most lovable pets for sure. And, what can be more joyful than finding a golden retriever helping a family decorate their Christmas tree.
A video, posted on the Instagram account retrieverpuppies, shows the doggo being held up by its owner, and the latter helps him put a shiny green ball on the tree. The fur ball looks at the beautifully decorated tree intensely.
Having drawn over 143,253 views on the Instagram account in last three days, netizens are really enjoying watching this 25 December video clip of this cute dog being part of the Christmas holiday.View this post on Instagram
