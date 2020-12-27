Little Birdie Dancing to Song ‘I Like To Move It’ Will Make You Groove

A video of a little birdie breaking into dance moves to the tunes of "I Like To Move It" will make you groove with it and have fun.
With its eyes wide open, the birdie can be seen raising its shoulders and moving as it balances on the hand of a human.
Posted on the Instagram handle Naturalbrios, the birdie's dance moves have caught the attention of people, with the video garnering over 2,163 likes.
One user wrote, “Good dancer", while another commented, “He has stability”.
