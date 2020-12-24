Golden Retriever Puppy Enjoys Being Buckled in His New Black Shoes

A golden retriever puppy who wore shoes probably for the first time ever is totally enjoying it.
With almost 7,000 views within 24 hours, netizens, too, are having fun watching it.
The footage shows this golden nugget being ecstatic about having his new boots on a loop. What is most eye-catching is how the furball tries to adjust to the shoes and looks cute in its flip-flop walk when his name 'Pretzel' is called.
This adorable moment of him running from one end to the other, with shoes on, has been captured on camera by his owner. Don’t miss it:
