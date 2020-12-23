Golden Retrievers Enjoy Birthday Pawty With Cake and Drinks

Two adorable golden retrievers were caught celebrating their birthday 'pawty' on camera in a special way and their video has gone viral on social media.
The video, which was posted on the Instagram account Animals Doing Things, shows two dogs wearing birthday hats, having a swell time. They are seen playing with tennis balls and balloons on a trampoline, with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and a lit-up fireplace in the background.
To spice up the party mood further, they have a cake, Bacardi and peppy music playing in the background.
With more than 105,993 views, netizens are enjoying watching the super cute footage of these dogs enjoying the party and offering lovely poses for the camera on a loop.
