Let Me Out! Jealous Cat Furiously Scratching Glass Window Looks Hilarious

In a video posted on the Instagram account Animals Doing Things, a cat can be seen sitting on the lap of a person soaking up the sun and enjoying being patted.
However, this display of peace and tranquility is not going down well with a rival cat that is locked up in the house. The captive cat gets jealous at the sight and furiously scratches the glass window, desperately wanting a little pampering itself.
“Hello, I would like some attention please,” aptly says the video’s caption.
One netizen commented, “My Cat does this on our French door! Lol - We always say he’s just cleaning the Windows haha,” and another wrote, “Me with quarantine - like, let me out!”
