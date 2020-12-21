It’s Pampering Time: Cat Giving Massage to Mama Dog Will Make You Go ‘Aww’

In a video clip posted on the “ViralHog” YouTube channel, a cat named Seven can be seen pampering mama dog Candy by massaging her stomach.
“Seven always plays and sleeps with his best friend – our dog Candy. Now that Candy gave birth, after a few weeks, I noticed that she's not feeling well and Seven came to her and gave her a massage. We noticed that almost every day after Candy breastfeeds her puppies, Seven will give her a massage and after that, they will sleep together (sic),” reads the caption.
Their bond is causing quite a stir online.
One YouTube user commented “Making biscuits on the dog!" as it looks like Seven is practising kneading dough.
All comments
Show new comments (0)