Bye-Bye 2020: Husky Jumps for Joy as Christmas Tree Heralds New Beginnings

In a clip, a curious husky pup is seen excitedly jumping for joy as it sees a Christmas tree put up by its owner. “Dogs, like people, rejoice in the outgoing 2020 and the new 2021”, wrote the owner, who has put out the video on YouTube.
The year 2020 has been tough for humans and animals alike. With Christmas and the end of the year just around the corner, everyone across the globe is hoping that the New Year will bring better times.
In a clip, a curious husky pup is seen excitedly jumping for joy as it sees a Christmas tree put up by its owner. “Dogs, like people, rejoice in the outgoing 2020 and the new 2021”, wrote the owner, who has put out the video on YouTube.
Who doesn't like toys? Some dogs love them so much that they refuse to give them to anyone. Something similar can be seen in a video that is giving people a good laugh.
When it comes to food, dogs can do anything, make puppy faces, and be the most well-behaved pooches around. In that situation, some pet owners love to play tricks on them. One such video of a dog getting tricked has gone viral.
Watching penguins sleep on a snowy landscape is nothing less than a delight. In a viral video, a penguin enjoying its nap time will make you go "aww".
Children are sometimes cute and sometimes clumsy, even among animals.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)