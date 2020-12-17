Big Fat Fish Feast! This Momma and Baby Bear’s Big Catch is Leaving Netizens Stunned

A 10-second video clip posted on the Instagram handle of the Africanimals Foundation showing a momma bear crossing a road carrying a huge salmon fish in her mouth as her cub excitedly walks alongside is winning people’s hearts.
Leaving passers-by stunned by the sight, one person couldn’t resist capturing the video on their camera.
While one netizen wrote, “Great Catch”, another commented, “Mama bear on her way to the grill like, ‘Hang on baby, mama gotta fry this thing first’”.
