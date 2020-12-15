In My Feelings: Rhino Nails Drake's 'Kiki Challenge'

A rhino has been filmed nailing the hugely popular “Kiki Challenge”, which had seen people from across the globe posting footage of themselves getting out of moving cars and dancing to the tune of "In My Feelings" by Canadian star Drake.
The viral lyrics of the song that need to be played in the background as part of the challenge are: “Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding? Say you'll never ever leave from beside me.”
It seems like this rhino has got the moves.
Take a look!
Nature’s Kiki challenge...— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 15, 2020
Sound on. pic.twitter.com/gZ3QV0kWHS
Did yo notice how the zebras are just chilling in the background? Awesomeness.
