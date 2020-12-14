Cheese, Yes Paw-lease! Awwdorable Golden Retrievers Make Hilarious Puppy Face For a Bite

Tucker the Golden Retriever is no less of a celebrity on Instagram with 2.8 million followers who can’t get enough of the wonderful dog.
In a recent one-minute video, Tucker - along with his brother Gator - can be seen being all puppyish and making endearing faces at owner Linda in an attempt to persuade her to give them some cheese.
But Linda's having none of it and simply says to her dogs: “You can’t have cheese, you’ll have farts for days,” a trenchant response which is reducing netizens to tears of laughter before they watch the video again.
“Linda doesn’t understand... cheese farts are all the rage these days,” the video is captioned.
To know whether Linda relents and, if so, who gets the cheese first, watch the video.
View this post on Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)