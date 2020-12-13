Real Life Tom And Jerry? Video of Cat Confused by Rat Who Steals Its Food Goes Viral

In a 19-second video clip posted on the Instagram handle of Natural Brio, a rat can be seen enjoying the cat’s food. Little did it know that it is being watched by a cat who is peacefully sitting behind and staring at it.
When the rat starts to get suspicious and senses that the cat is slowly trying to make a pounce, the level-headed rodent, rather than getting frightened, freaks the cat out by jumping at its face and forcing the cat into a hasty retreat.
Bursting into laughter, one viewer commented, “Why is my food eating my food?” Another wrote, “Well Jerry told Tom to back the heck off (sic).”
