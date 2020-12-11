Watch Florida Bird Swallow Baby Alligator

Wildlife photographer Shellie Gilliam has captured a rare sight at Lake Apopka in Florida: a great blue heron consuming an alligator.
The gator was not fully grown, though – yet it still is surprising how the bird managed to swallow it whole.
Gilliam says that when she first spotted the heron, she thought it was eating a large fish or something from its usual breakfast. "But upon closer review through my camera, [I] discovered it was a large juvenile alligator," she told WFLA.
