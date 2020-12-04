Adorable Jumbo Finds a Friend in Baby Zebra and Gets Playful

In a 30-second video clip posted on the Twitter handle of Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda, a baby elephant gets in a playful mood and with its trunk cuddles and snuggles with a zebra.
"Friendship has no survival value; rather it is one of those things that gives value to survival", Susanta aptly captioned the video.
Netizens are in aww with them, and some have also shared videos of other animals and their bond of friendship with each other.
