Get Goofy! Golden Retriever's Booty Dance Will Make You Burst Into Laughter

In a 28-second video clip, a Golden Retriever named Tucker can be seen rubbing his body on the car seat. Just as its owner asks "What are you doing?", Tucker pauses for a moment and suddenly breaks into booty dancing.
Shared on the Instagram handle of Tucker The Golden Retriever on 23 November, the post appeared with the extremely apt caption: “When I doubt… twerk it out”.
Looking at its funny dance moves compiled by the pet owner, netizens have fallen in love and have deluged the video with a plethora of funny comments.
One user wrote, “Tuck can twerk better than Cardi B.” Another commented, “He really is sassy.”
View this post on Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)