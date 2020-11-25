Please Love Me: Awwdorable Dog Gets Extremely Jealous as Its Owner Kisses Another Canine

In a nine-second video clip, an adorable dog gets extremely jealous looking at its pet owner showering kisses on another dog.
In order to seek the owner’s attention, the dog puts its paw on his shoulder and then goes to the other side of the sofa and lies down on its back. Not able to bear the sight, the dog tried to close its eyes with its paws.
Shared on the Twitter handle Humor And Animals from the Viral Hog account, the dog’s reaction is leaving people laughing out loud.
when you're not getting the attention that you deserve— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) November 24, 2020
(viralhog) pic.twitter.com/V9wch2p3Bp
