'Please Let Me In': Golden Retriever Makes Puppy Face to Snuggle With Cat

On most occasions, cats and dogs will develop a tolerance for each other, but sometimes they can't even stand to be in the same room. A video of a dog trying to make peace with a cat is going viral on social media.
In the video, a golden retriever can be seen trying to convince the feline to let it under the blanket. However, the cat gives it the cold shoulder and ignores the dog's pleading.
Good Evening from the Golden Retriever Channel. Trying to make peace with a Kat can be ruff. But a bedtime truce is near.....purr....— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) November 24, 2020
Snoozles 💤😴😴💤
(max.and finn IG)#cutenessoverload pic.twitter.com/kPo1MUaEj4
All comments
Show new comments (0)