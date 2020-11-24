Snake or Snack? Daredevil Froggie Was Craving Some Jungle-Style Noodles for Dinner

In a recent video going viral on Twitter however, a bold toad has demonstrated what a "rebe" should look like.
Tweeted by Susanta Nanda, an officer in the Indian Forest Services, the clips shows the green frog with red eyes nicely slurping down what looks like a baby snake, just like how you slurp in your spaghetti.
The video is sure to give you goosebumps. Take a look.
Frog swallows a snake🙄— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 24, 2020
Everything is possible in food chain in the wild pic.twitter.com/yFJagDhUo5
