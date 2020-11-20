Cunning Golden Retriever Tricks Owner into Believing It Doesn't Have a Treat, Netizens in Splits

With over 3.9 million views, a 43-second video clip of an adorable-yet-cunning dog stealing a snack when his owner wasn't looking has gone viral.
Shared on the Twitter handle by Dame Helena Morrissey, a Conservative in the House of Lords, the video shows an owner testing his dog by taking a treat out of a drawer and placing it on the table. He then instructs the dog not to eat it and leaves the room.
But the doggie misdeed was captured on camera, and has gone viral on social media.
Dogs. pic.twitter.com/ai5N6uc4g3— Helena Morrissey DBE (@MorrisseyHelena) November 13, 2020
