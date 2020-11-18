Ready for the Friendly Skies: Doggo Pilot Has Wings, All Set to Take Off

This golden retriever seems to have found its inner pilot, as it is all geared up to fly.
In the now viral video, the doggo can be seen sitting inside a carton placed on a skateboard with wings at its side. The owner of the dog is pushing the imaginary airplane and the cool little dude is thoroughly enjoying the ride, even sporting aviators and head gear.
Watch this goodboy test fly! Off to the danger zone....— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) November 18, 2020
(hdbrosriley IS )#cutenessoverload #togdog pic.twitter.com/ISlu6X6h15
