Drone Footage Shows Thousands of Sea Turtles Enjoying a Sunny Day Swim in Great Barrier Reef

This video footage, captured by a drone hovering over the Great Barrier Reef shows thousands of sea turtles just basking in the Sun while enjoying their swim on the surface of the Coral Sea.
The video looks like a recording of a reunion of a large turtle family. Take a look.
Drone captures over 64,000 sea turtles in Great Barrier Reef. Simply amazing.— Nature and Animals (@_NatureAnimals) November 16, 2020
(Great barrier reef foundation) pic.twitter.com/B6gZkJAEYj
The Great Barrier Reef is home to six of the world's seven marine turtles, including green turtles, small omnivorous Hawksbill turtles, and rare Loggerhead turtles.
All comments
Show new comments (0)