17 November 2020
    Couldn’t make it back to bed

    Catching 40 Winks: Fluffy Pup's Post-Lunch Nap Hits So Quick It Can't Make It Back to Bed - Watch

    The winter season is known to usher in lazy afternoons for all of us, including our furry friends. After a nice, belly-filling meal, all one needs is a quiet afternoon nap, something we can all agree on.

    A video of this white puppy surrendering to his post-meal nap urges has gone viral on Twitter, and the snippet is sure to make you feel the need to doze off for a bit too.

    The clip shows a pup sitting by its food bowl, barely able to keep its eyes open as it slowly transcends into dreamland.

    The caption of the video sums up its emotion best – "Couldn't make it back to bed".

    Take a look.

     

    More videos

    • I'm teething and my arm tastes good
      Last update: 04:30 GMT 17.11.2020
      04:30 GMT 17.11.2020

      Tastes Good! Silly Golden Retriever Pup Tries to Eat Its Own Leg

      Every little pupper needs a lot of food and a lot of activity to become a big healthy doggo. But sometimes pooches can get a bit confused, so they play with their food and try to chew on their friends instead. And if their friends are busy, canines are often more than ready to bite themselves to try and figure out if they taste good.

    • He got so angry
      Last update: 16:00 GMT 16.11.2020
      16:00 GMT 16.11.2020

      Angry Shiba Inu Loses Whack-A-Mole Game to a Sausage

      Our canine friends can be sweet and playful, but they are also fierce predators and formidable hunters. Sometimes, when games and hunting are combined, dogs show their true face.

    • Loki loves corgi too
      Last update: 11:12 GMT 16.11.2020
      11:12 GMT 16.11.2020

      Even Loki Loves Corgis

      Corgis are known for being friendly, playful, and sociable pets and have become very popular in recent years due to their charming personality. This video shows that even fictional characters love this breed of canines.

    • Golden retriever eats ice
      Last update: 04:30 GMT 16.11.2020
      04:30 GMT 16.11.2020

      Ice, Ice Baby: Adorable Golden Retriever Fights Frozen Water in Bowl

      Our canine friends are pretty smart, but some things are puzzling even for them, especially if it concerns water: why do they need to wash their paws after a walk? Why won’t humans let them drink from the toilet? And, of course, what should they make of the solid water they see in winter?

