Massage For Little Cutie: Pig Enjoys Being Patted With Vacuum Cleaner Brush

What a babe - we're familiar with the expression "As happy as a pig in muck", but this little weaner seems to have a healthy respect for cleanliness. This video shows the hygienic porker in a room waiting while its owner touches its back with a vacuum cleaner brush. At first, the animal looks as if it's going to leave but on second thoughts, it decides it quite likes the sensation and lies on the floor obediently while it enjoys having its back stroked.
What a sweet moment, isn't it?
