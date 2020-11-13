Winter is Coming: Monkeys Meet for Group Snuggle to Beat the Chill

A video of a gang of monkeys cuddling each other in the middle of the street to beat the chilly weather has gone viral, garnering over 20,800 views.
Special Gram Sabha meeting...— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 12, 2020
In the depths of winter monkeys tend to stay still to conserve energy and cuddle with each other to stay warm. pic.twitter.com/o5cQRLqmX6
Posted by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Thursday, this 11-second video clip on Twitter has captured the imagination of netizens, who are coming up with their own funny interpretations of the scene. Nanda describes it as if a village meeting is going on.
While one netizen wrote, “High-level meeting is going on to decide who will be the next CM (Chief Minister) of Bihar,” another lamented “And when I cuddle with people to stay warm, they call me gay.”
A third responded “The astonishing fact is that none of the monkeys in the group responded or reacted to the person taking the video. Just too calm and peaceful.”
